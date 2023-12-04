Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Lowered to $42.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.33.

Pure Storage stock opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.56. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $40.50.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.47%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 1.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

