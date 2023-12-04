Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) and Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Head-To-Head Survey

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) and Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Qiagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taysha Gene Therapies -1,498.57% -1,790.06% -90.72% Qiagen 17.01% 13.15% 7.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.9% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Qiagen shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Qiagen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Taysha Gene Therapies has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qiagen has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and Qiagen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taysha Gene Therapies 0 3 8 0 2.73 Qiagen 0 1 4 0 2.80

Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus price target of $5.89, indicating a potential upside of 220.05%. Qiagen has a consensus price target of $51.80, indicating a potential upside of 24.97%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than Qiagen.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Qiagen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taysha Gene Therapies $14.35 million 23.19 -$166.01 million ($2.58) -0.69 Qiagen $2.14 billion 4.43 $423.21 million $1.45 28.70

Qiagen has higher revenue and earnings than Taysha Gene Therapies. Taysha Gene Therapies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qiagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Qiagen beats Taysha Gene Therapies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories. It also provides interferon-gamma release assay for TB testing, and assays for post-transplant testing and viral load monitoring; assays for prenatal testing and detection of sexually transmitted diseases and HPV, as well as assays for analysis of genomic variants, such as mutations, insertions, deletions, and fusions; and sample to insight instruments, including one-step molecular analysis of hard-to-diagnose syndromes, and integrated PCR testing. In addition, it offers PCR consumables, such as quantitative PCR, reverse transcription, and combinations kits for analysis of gene expression, genotyping, and gene regulation instruments and technologies; human ID and forensics assay consumables, including STR assays for human ID, and assays for food contamination; PCR instruments consist of digital PCR solutions; and developed and configured OEM consumables. Further, the company provides predefined and custom NGS gene panels, library prep kits and components, and whole genome amplification; QIAGEN consumables and instruments, as well as bioinformatics solutions; and custom laboratory and genomic services. It serves molecular diagnostics, academia, pharmaceutical, and applied testing customers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

