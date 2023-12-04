RDST Capital LLC Cuts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

RDST Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.3% of RDST Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. RDST Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 31.1% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,707,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 12.9% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.8% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.09.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $5.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $408.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,595. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $394.79 and a 200-day moving average of $393.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $383.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $336.43 and a 12-month high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,842,951. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

