reAlpha Tech Corp.’s (NASDAQ:AIRE) Quiet Period Set To End on December 4th

reAlpha Tech’s (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, December 4th. reAlpha Tech had issued 4,151,519 shares in its public offering on October 23rd. The total size of the offering was $33,212,152 based on an initial share price of $8.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
reAlpha Tech Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AIRE opened at $3.40 on Monday. reAlpha Tech has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $575.41.
reAlpha Tech Company Profile
