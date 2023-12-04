RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Trading Down 17.0 %

Shares of RDHL opened at $1.66 on Thursday. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 58,128 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Featured Articles

