Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Upgraded at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Compass Point currently has $72.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on REG. Argus raised Regency Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Regency Centers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Trading Up 1.9 %

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

NASDAQ REG opened at $63.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.20. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $68.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 122.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regency Centers

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REG. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 641.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.