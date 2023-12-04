Reviewing Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) & Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY)

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chord Energy and Amplify Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chord Energy $3.65 billion 1.83 $1.86 billion $25.24 6.41 Amplify Energy $458.46 million 0.53 $57.88 million $9.33 0.66

Chord Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Amplify Energy. Amplify Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chord Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chord Energy 0 1 8 0 2.89 Amplify Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Chord Energy and Amplify Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Chord Energy presently has a consensus price target of $187.40, indicating a potential upside of 15.82%. Given Chord Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Chord Energy is more favorable than Amplify Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Chord Energy and Amplify Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chord Energy 27.86% 16.74% 12.03% Amplify Energy 110.76% 9.30% 3.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.8% of Chord Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Chord Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Amplify Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Chord Energy has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplify Energy has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chord Energy beats Amplify Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

