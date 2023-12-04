Reviewing Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) and Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT)

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) and Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Expro Group has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy & Technology has a beta of 11.59, suggesting that its share price is 1,059% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.3% of Expro Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Expro Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expro Group $1.28 billion 1.36 -$20.15 million $0.01 1,578.58 Energy & Technology $4.08 million 0.44 -$180,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Expro Group and Energy & Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Energy & Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Expro Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Expro Group and Energy & Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expro Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Energy & Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Expro Group presently has a consensus target price of $25.25, suggesting a potential upside of 60.32%. Given Expro Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Expro Group is more favorable than Energy & Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Expro Group and Energy & Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expro Group 0.14% 0.77% 0.51% Energy & Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Expro Group beats Energy & Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services. It serves exploration and production companies in onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Energy & Technology

Energy & Technology, Corp. provides engineering, manufacturing, reclamation, sale, destructive, and non-destructive testing (NDT), storage, maintenance, and inspection services for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry. It offers engineering services to assist customers in the design, improvement, installation, and integration of NDT components and systems; provides NDT services comprising ultrasonic inspection, electromagnetic inspection, and others; and sells pipes and equipment used in the exploration, drilling, and production of oil and gas. The company also provides manufacturing and reclamation services, including full-length electromagnetic inspection for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry; full length ultrasonic inspection systems for new and used pipes, such as drill stem, tubing, casing, and line pipes; and various types of electromagnetic and ultrasonic inspection processes. In addition, it offers wet or dry magnetic particle inspection services; dye penetrant testing or ultrasonic testing of the end areas of plain end and threaded connections comprising drill collars and drilling rig inspection; mill systems and mill surveillance; and testing and consulting services. Energy & Technology, Corp. serves oil companies, steel mills, material suppliers, drilling companies, material rental companies, and engineering companies. The company was formerly known as Technical Industries & Energy Corp. and changed its name to Energy & Technology, Corp. in August 2009. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. Energy & Technology, Corp. is a subsidiary of American Interest, LLC.

