Robert W. Baird Downgrades Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -0.76, a PEG ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,396.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,254.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

