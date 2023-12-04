Rock Springs Capital Management LP Acquires 25,000 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned about 1.36% of Warby Parker worth $15,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 9.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,131,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after acquiring an additional 38,976 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at $5,061,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 128.5% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 105,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 59,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WRBY shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Warby Parker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of WRBY remained flat at $11.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. 103,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,725. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.53. Warby Parker Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $18.67. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $169.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.82 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $90,675.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,607 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $90,675.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,043.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,016 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $59,790.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

