Rock Springs Capital Management LP Acquires 275,000 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,820,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Accolade were worth $37,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Accolade by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accolade in the first quarter worth approximately $942,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Accolade by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Accolade by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,503,000 after acquiring an additional 241,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Accolade by 31.5% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 79,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 19,074 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

NASDAQ:ACCD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.11. 24,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,498. Accolade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. Accolade had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $96.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

