Rock Springs Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,544,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,800 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned about 2.29% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals worth $33,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $659,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $719,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,181,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 144,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMLX stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.39. 100,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,905. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.22. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $41.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $102.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.95 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 0.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

AMLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

