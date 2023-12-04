Rock Springs Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for 5.0% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.38% of Humana worth $210,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Humana by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.28.

Humana Trading Down 0.4 %

HUM opened at $493.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $553.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $502.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $483.61.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.