Rock Springs Capital Management LP Purchases 25,000 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,820,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned about 4.75% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $47,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 85.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $67,000.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patrick J. Heron bought 4,687 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $142,016.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 152,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,143.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt acquired 10,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.65 per share, for a total transaction of $296,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Heron acquired 4,687 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $142,016.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 152,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,143.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

MIRM stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,421. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $33.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.04.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.45% and a negative return on equity of 79.52%. The company had revenue of $47.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MIRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.