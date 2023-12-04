Rock Springs Capital Management LP Purchases 47,868 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,384,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical makes up about 1.5% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $63,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,526,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,422,000 after purchasing an additional 536,513 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after purchasing an additional 508,624 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after purchasing an additional 492,842 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 772,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,800,000 after purchasing an additional 477,325 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

RARE traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.84. 35,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,065. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.73. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $54.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $98.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 346.33% and a negative net margin of 154.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $227,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,626.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $227,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,626.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,307,200.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,092,070.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,894 shares of company stock worth $3,227,244 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

