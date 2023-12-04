Rock Springs Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,536,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,221 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.31% of Immatics worth $29,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 150.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 121,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,528,000 after buying an additional 25,997 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 17.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Immatics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Immatics Stock Performance

IMTX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.10. 20,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,007. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76. Immatics has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $13.14.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

