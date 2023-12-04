Rock Springs Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,536,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,221 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.31% of Immatics worth $29,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 150.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 121,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,528,000 after buying an additional 25,997 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 17.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Immatics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Immatics Stock Performance
IMTX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.10. 20,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,007. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76. Immatics has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $13.14.
Immatics Company Profile
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Immatics
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Dell Technologies slips into the buy zone
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- The truth about Lululemon earnings: Suddenly in bearish crosshair
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Doing Your Holiday Shopping? These Stocks Might Make Great Gifts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.