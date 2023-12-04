Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Neutral Rating for RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on RNG. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RingCentral from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RNG

RingCentral Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.94. The stock had a trading volume of 603,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,617. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $49.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $495,723.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,167,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,682,644.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 371,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,603.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $495,723.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,167,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 1,354.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 40,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.