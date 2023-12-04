Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,045 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.59. 295,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,443. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $74.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.10.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

