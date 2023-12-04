Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. SVB Securities cut Selecta Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Selecta Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.83.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $136.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 947,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 41.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in Phase I clinical trial to enhance the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

