Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

SCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.40.

Service Co. International Price Performance

NYSE SCI opened at $61.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $74.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 36.48%.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $186,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,514,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $6,859,462.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,533,715.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $186,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,514,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,477 shares of company stock valued at $9,831,117. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Service Co. International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Quarry LP lifted its position in Service Co. International by 282.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Service Co. International by 33.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Service Co. International by 52.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

