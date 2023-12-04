Short Interest in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Decreases By 5.5%

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,560,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the October 31st total of 8,000,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $336,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,507,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,005,430.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,693.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $336,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,507,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,005,430.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,270. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BOX in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in BOX by 54.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26,459 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BOX by 18.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,713,000 after purchasing an additional 170,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $26.63 on Monday. BOX has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average is $27.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.85, a P/E/G ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

