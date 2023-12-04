Short Interest in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Increases By 8.4%

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the October 31st total of 27,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALB. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in California BanCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in California BanCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in California BanCorp by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in California BanCorp by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 812,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,192,000 after acquiring an additional 104,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CALB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of California BanCorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of California BanCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

California BanCorp Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CALB traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.20. 3,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,534. The firm has a market cap of $203.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. California BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. California BanCorp had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Analysts predict that California BanCorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

California BanCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.