Short Interest in China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Declines By 6.5%

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 723,600 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the October 31st total of 774,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,033.7 days.
China Resources Gas Group Stock Performance
CRGGF stock remained flat at $3.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09. China Resources Gas Group has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $4.41.
China Resources Gas Group Company Profile
