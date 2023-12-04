Short Interest in China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Declines By 6.5%

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 723,600 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the October 31st total of 774,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,033.7 days.

China Resources Gas Group Stock Performance

CRGGF stock remained flat at $3.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09. China Resources Gas Group has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $4.41.

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of natural and liquefied gas, and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Comprehensive Services, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

