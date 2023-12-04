Short Interest in Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) Declines By 6.8%

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,932,500 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the October 31st total of 5,293,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24,662.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Country Garden Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Country Garden Services Stock Performance

About Country Garden Services

Shares of OTCMKTS CTRGF remained flat at C$0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.14. Country Garden Services has a 12-month low of C$0.84 and a 12-month high of C$2.50.

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services to property owners, residents, and property developers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Property management and Related Services Other than Three Supplies and Property Management Businesses; Three Supplies and Property Management Businesses; City Services Business; and Commercial Operational Services business.

