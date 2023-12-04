Short Interest in DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Drops By 7.7%

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 132.0 days.

DCCPF remained flat at $67.00 during trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. DCC has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average of $56.46.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 7,250 ($91.58) to GBX 6,520 ($82.35) in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

