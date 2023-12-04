Short Interest in Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) Declines By 7.5%

Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Excellon Resources

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Excellon Resources stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 113,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.31% of Excellon Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Excellon Resources Stock Up 44.5 %

Excellon Resources stock opened at $0.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.65. Excellon Resources has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.52.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources ( OTCMKTS:EXNRF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

