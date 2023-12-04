Short Interest in FD Technologies plc (OTCMKTS:FDRVF) Declines By 9.6%

FD Technologies plc (OTCMKTS:FDRVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the October 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 108.5 days.

FD Technologies Stock Down 13.2 %

Shares of FD Technologies stock opened at C$16.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.35. FD Technologies has a 12-month low of C$16.44 and a 12-month high of C$27.20.

About FD Technologies

FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

