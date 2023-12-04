Short Interest in Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Decreases By 6.7%

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,600 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 408,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 424.0 days.

Fevertree Drinks Stock Down 8.1 %

FQVTF opened at $12.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.41. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FQVTF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 640 ($8.08) to GBX 970 ($12.25) in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fevertree Drinks from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $986.00.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

