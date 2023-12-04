Short Interest in Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Decreases By 5.9%

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 950,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 1,009,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.2 days.

Finnair Oyj Stock Performance

FNNNF opened at $0.06 on Monday. Finnair Oyj has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46.

About Finnair Oyj

Finnair Oyj engages in the airline business in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers passenger and cargo traffic, ancillary services, package tours under the Aurinkomatkat-Suntours brand name, and other travel products; and support services comprising catering, aircraft maintenance, ground handling, and airline training.

