Short Interest in Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Increases By 11.1%

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GCAAF opened at $31.95 on Monday. Guardian Capital Group has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.15.
Several analysts have recently commented on GCAAF shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th.
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.
