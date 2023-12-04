Short Interest in Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Increases By 11.1%

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Guardian Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCAAF opened at $31.95 on Monday. Guardian Capital Group has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.15.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GCAAF shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.