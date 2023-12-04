Short Interest in iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET) Increases By 8.6%

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the October 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.3 days.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ERET traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.72. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794. iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $27.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.01.

About iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF

The iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (ERET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of real estate companies from developed markets weighted based on a target exposure to green certification, energy efficiency, and level of carbon emission intensity.

