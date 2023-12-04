Siacoin (SC) Price Up 46.9% This Week

Siacoin (SC) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 46.9% against the US dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $343.91 million and approximately $139.55 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,653.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00174506 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.16 or 0.00586288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008881 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.28 or 0.00404079 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00047216 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00121882 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,768,065,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,744,914,749 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

