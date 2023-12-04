Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,767 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $19,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,358,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, November 27th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $619.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.04.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $596.00 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $599.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $263.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $549.45.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

