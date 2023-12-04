Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 3,816 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,266,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 1.39% of Avient worth $51,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avient by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Avient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 52,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,360,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,754,000 after purchasing an additional 266,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Stock Up 3.4 %

Avient stock opened at $35.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.12. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Avient had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $753.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Avient

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of Avient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $262,842.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,919.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert M. Patterson bought 24,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $839,703.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 610,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,106,491.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $262,842.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,334 shares in the company, valued at $207,919.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.