Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Simmons First National from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

SFNC stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average of $17.21.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $196.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.20 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Shoptaw bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,562.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,730.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Shoptaw purchased 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,562.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadence Bank grew its stake in Simmons First National by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Simmons First National by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Simmons First National by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Simmons First National by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Simmons First National by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also

