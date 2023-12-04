Sittner & Nelson LLC Cuts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sittner & Nelson LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,594 shares of company stock valued at $49,471,141. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $9.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $456.08. 1,996,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,580,678. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.41 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $417.20 and a 200 day moving average of $419.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $199.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.