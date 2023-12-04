Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $73,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $254,597,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.36. 2,343,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,399. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.23 and its 200 day moving average is $72.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.73.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.