Sittner & Nelson LLC Reduces Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lessened its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Edison International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 137,840 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 21.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after buying an additional 26,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edison International stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.64. 446,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,483. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.53.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. Edison International’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

