Sittner & Nelson LLC Sells 49 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sittner & Nelson LLC trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $4.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.71. 1,277,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,626. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $120.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.40.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

