Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SKY. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $62.53 on Friday. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $76.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $464.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $292,187.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,610.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 805.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

