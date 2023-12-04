Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) is EVR Research LP’s 6th Largest Position

EVR Research LP cut its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Smartsheet accounts for 5.5% of EVR Research LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. EVR Research LP owned about 0.40% of Smartsheet worth $20,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth approximately $2,231,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,868,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 61.2% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 41.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,898,000 after purchasing an additional 222,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 183.8% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,153,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,470 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.53.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $44.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 0.86. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 27.44% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $87,569.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 12,618 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $501,313.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 13,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,615.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $87,569.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,848 shares in the company, valued at $618,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,815 shares of company stock worth $9,566,415. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Smartsheet

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.