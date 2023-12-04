Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,550 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $4,004,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $433,134,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.80.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $254.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.