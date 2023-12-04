Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Chevron by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates grew its stake in Chevron by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

Chevron Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $143.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $271.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.72 and a twelve month high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

