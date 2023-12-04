Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $68.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.30. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

