Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

VEA stock opened at $46.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

