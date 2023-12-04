Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Has $16.15 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.6% of Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

PEP stock opened at $169.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

