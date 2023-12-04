Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 23,399 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 635,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,399 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 290,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,947,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 186,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,566,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,607,000 after buying an additional 1,504,808 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,457,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,430,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $53.65 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $54.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.57.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

