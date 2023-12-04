Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,628 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Iron Mountain by 20.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 39.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 354,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,765,000 after purchasing an additional 100,699 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $65.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.58. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.92 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.94, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Iron Mountain

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $653,955.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,401,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $2,635,861.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,051.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $653,955.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,401,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,380 shares of company stock worth $4,752,594 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.