Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,957 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 0.7% of Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $867.57.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $919.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $516.05 and a fifty-two week high of $999.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $891.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $863.47.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

