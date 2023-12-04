Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Sells 96 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 0.8% of Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $22,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $12,955,334.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,891.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,341 shares of company stock valued at $30,002,101 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ADP opened at $232.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.06. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

